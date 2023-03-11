Chase Elliott Still Participating in Team Meetings With Hendrick Motorsports While Injured

As Chase Elliott continues to recover from his broken leg, he is still participating in team meetings with Hendrick Motorsports. Josh Berry continues to replace Elliott for this week. When the NASCAR schedule gets to the road courses, it will be Jordan Taylor that fills in.

Chase Elliott continues to recover back in North Carolina. However, he’s been plugged into team activities it seems. While his car continues to race without him, he’s trying his best to help the team, and Berry.

While talking to the media on Friday night after Cup practice, Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports asked Alex Bowman about Elliott’s involvement.

“His spirits are probably to be expected for not being in the race car. I’ve lived that it’s not fun. He’s been on the calls for all the meetings and super plugged into everything still which is good to see. We’re all thinking about him and wishing he was here and hoping he heals up quickly.”

Alex Bowman said Chase Elliott has participated in team meetings over the last week. Bowman said Elliott didn’t ask for advice on how to handle missing races while injured. pic.twitter.com/fgZEjkO2M5 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 11, 2023

This is good news for Hendrick and Chase Elliott. Keeping him involved shows that the team hasn’t given up on him this season. His wanting to be involved shows the organization the same. It also probably helps out Berry and Taylor as they prepare to replace him for a month or more.

Hendrick Motorsports Gets Heat While Chase Elliott Sidelined

This weekend at Phoenix has not gotten off to a good start for Hendrick Motorsports. They’re feeling the heat and it has nothing to do with the 80-degree highs. As Chase Elliott is sidelined, Hendrick has found itself in some potential trouble with NASCAR.

The hood louvers were confiscated from all four Hendrick cars after inspection on Friday. They were allowed to practice with those louvers on, but they are being taken to the Research & Development Center for further inspection.

If Hendrick manages to get all four of their drivers in trouble for modified parts, it is going to be a damper on what has been a strong start to the year. It is worth noting that Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman were P1 and P3 in practice when it came to single lap time.

So, Chase Elliott is out. But will his car face punishment for something his organization did? That remains to be seen. NASCAR likely won’t put out any statements until Tuesday or Wednesday at the earliest.