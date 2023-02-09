Chase Elliott ‘Super Proud’ of Last Season, Reflects Ahead of Daytona 500

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Chase Elliott has a lot to think about. He knows last season was good, but he wants more. Throughout his career, the Hendrick Motorsports driver has been a consistent winner. Culminating in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship. But what is next?

Given the struggles the entire field had with the Next Gen car, Chase Elliott had a pretty stellar season. He ended up with the most wins in the series and the regular season championship.

“I was super proud of our year,” Elliott said, via Hendrickmotorsports.com. “I thought we had a better summer stretch than we’ve ever had. It had been a struggle point over the course of my first handful of seasons. Unfortunately, I felt like we have finished stronger in any seasons than we did in this past season.”

The 2022 season ended with a trip to the Championship 4. However, Elliott came up short of the ultimate goal. There’s nothing wrong with that. But, he’s a guy that wants to and expects to, win every year. Simple as that.

Given all of his wins and his accolades, there isn’t a lot for Chase Elliott to do in NASCAR. He hasn’t even turned 30! Still, there remain some moments and races on his list that he has yet to conquer.

Chase Elliott Wants to Win Daytona

If you are a NASCAR driver, the Daytona 500 is almost assuredly #1 on your bucket list. Winning that race solidifies you into legendary status for the rest of time. It is a crown jewel race, it is the pinnacle of the sport. Chase Elliott hasn’t won it… yet.

Heading into the 2023 edition of The Great American Race, Elliott has thoughts about the 500.

“I would love to check [it] off the list,” Elliott said. “I hope to end my career and have checked that box at some point. We’ll see. The Daytona 500 is certainly a huge event on our schedule and one I always look forward to. It is a great way to start our season.”

Is this the year that Chase Elliott ticks this race off his list? He’ll have a hell of a time doing it. We know how the Daytona 500 can chew racers up and spit them out. Whoever is still driving at the end of this race is going to have a shot.

Why not Elliott?