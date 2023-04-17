Chase Elliott Thanks Everyone For Warm Welcome Back After P10 Finish at Martinsville

Things were a little hotter at Martinsville than Chase Elliott expected, but he was glad to be back in a NASCAR race after weeks off. The Hendrick Motorsports driver struggled in qualifying and struggled for most of the NOCO 400 on Sunday.

While his teammate got the big win, Chase Elliott is just glad to have finished the race. He wasn’t the only driver that felt the heat of Virginia on Sunday. You could see the exhaustion on his face when he got out of the car.

Overall, he’s happy to battle back and come up with another top-10 finish at Martinsville.

“Yeah, it was pretty good honestly it was about what I expected so that was a good thing. Just, it was warm and I’ve been sitting on the couch for six weeks so I think that probably hurt me more than anything. Our NAPA Chevy was, we struggled really bad honestly for the first, every run but the last one,” Elliott said to Regan Smith after the race.

“We finally got it going there at the end and I was able to make some passes and do things that I didn’t think, I didn’t really think I was going to be capable of doing. Or at least us fixing it to that degree here at the race track. So, I was pleasantly surprised by that and I got us a top-10 out of our first day back. So, that was certainly nothing to be bummed about.”

Nothing to be bummed about at all. Elliott was able to fight a bad car all the way to a top-10 finish.

Chase Elliott Happy to Return to NASCAR

What is the best part about being back at the track? Well, seeing all the NASCAR fans and everyone else that make it happen each week. Chase Elliott was very thankful for the many kind words he got.

“The people honestly. I think the people, honestly. From my peers to my teammates to just that competitive nature of being here and wanting to be better. So, really nice to be back, and appreciate the warm welcome this weekend by everybody. So, I appreciate that it definitely didn’t go unnoticed. Hope everybody enjoys the rest of their Sunday.”

Hendrick Motorsports had a good day overall. Kyle Larson took the win. Chase Elliott returned with a top-10 finish. That’s about the best you can ask for. Heading into Talladega, this team has all the momentum.

Now Elliott just has to get a win of his own and claim his spot in the playoffs.