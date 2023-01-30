Who said Chase Elliott doesn’t have good paint schemes? His latest night race scheme is a special Hooters 40th anniversary design. NASCAR wanted to give fans some more night races. So, they did. Now, teams are giving fans more with these great nighttime schemes.

We already saw one from another Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman. He’s got the day and night thing going on too. But this Hooters scheme for Chase Elliott is on another level. Just a great design all around.

Elliott was flanked by Hooters girls as he showed off the brand-new paint scheme. The “Night Owl” look is going to look so good under the lights this season.

If that video is a little too fast for you and you just want to pour over the details, check out the photos of the car here at Hendrick’s website.

I’m not sure if it is because PettyGMS became LEGACY M.C. or what, but we have seen a lot of this blue and orange pairing going around. Kyle Busch had a fun orange and blue scheme reveal not too long ago. These Chevys are really shaping up to be a great-looking group of cars.

Chase Elliott Will Rock Hooters Scheme Multiple Times

In 2023, we are going to see a more colorful Chase Elliott. I can’t really think of more than maybe one design from last year that really popped. The Hooters design this season is better than in 2022 and we are going to see it multiple times.

NASCAR fans are going to see Elliott in the Night Owl scheme at Bristol Dirt, the Chicago Street Race, and then Homestead-Miami Speedway. Those are some great locations for this scheme to really shine. The blue outlines make it look like it’s fitted with neon lights and I just can’t wait to see it in action.

Chase Elliott made it to the Championship 4 last season. What can we expect out of him in 2023? He had the regular season championship and the most wins in the Cup Series last season. Is he going to be racing for the Bill France Cup once again when Phoenix rolls around in November?

He starts the season with double duty at Daytona. Maybe we will see an invigorated and determined Elliott this season.