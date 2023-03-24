Chase Elliott Will Join Fox Broadcast For Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

Are you all missing Chase Elliott, yet? Well, he’s going to be part of the FOX broadcast for Sunday’s race at COTA. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will have Elliott sprinkled in a bit. After going on a tweet storm last week, it is clear that Chase wants to get out of the house a bit on Sundays.

While we wait for Chase Elliott to recover from his broken leg, the Cup Series continues on. Texas is the destination this week for some road course racing. The Circuit of the Americas track is ready with all 20 turns and Elliott will be giving his thoughts on the race as it goes on.

It will be interesting to see how Josh Berry performs knowing that the full-time driver of the No. 9 will be watching so closely. This should be a lot of fun.

If you’re NASCAR you have to find a way to get your Most Popular Driver back in the mix. Even if he can’t drive right now, it is important to see him involved. We know that he remains part of the Hendrick Motorsports meetings and day-to-day operations as much as he can.

Chase Elliott is easily the best road course driver in the Cup Series if you go by win totals. He has seven checkered flags on the road in total, the most among active drivers by three wins, but he won’t be out there this week.

Can Josh Berry Continue Positive Momentum For Chase Elliott?

Of course, no matter what Josh Berry does, it has no effect on Chase Elliott and his season. He can’t earn points or get Elliott in the playoffs. However, he can help out in the owner’s standings and other places.

In the last two races, Berry finished with P10 and P18 finishes. Much better than the P29 finish he had in his first start for Elliott. The 2020 Cup Series champion is still on the mend, but it helps to see his replacement get some good runs in.

If we want to look at Berry’s stats on the road, we can turn to last season in the Xfinity Series. On the road, he had finishes of P27, P4, P3, P14, P9, and P8. That’s a little bit of a mixed bag, but not terrible.

I’m not sure what to expect from the No. 9 car this weekend. But I do know that fans will be happy to have Chase Elliott be part of the race, no matter how that manifests. Seeing Elliott on the broadcast will give fans a little relief.