chase-elliott-wins-nascar-most-popular-driver-award-for-fifth-straight-year

You might as well add it to death and taxes because Chase Elliott winning NASCAR‘s Most Popular Driver award is inevitable. For the fifth straight year, Elliott took home to big fan award. No one has been able to dethrone him from his spot since he won in 2018.

This year didn’t end how Chase Elliott likely wanted. He is the kind of driver that needs a championship at the end of the season to say it was a successful one. However, a Championship 4 appearance and another Most Popular Driver award aren’t too bad. A lot of drivers would like to be in his position.

You can sound the si-reen again!@chaseelliott wins the 2022 NMPA Most Popular Driver Award presented by @Hooters! pic.twitter.com/4PPjDbCy0J — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 2, 2022

Now, he might not be the most exciting guy on the track. He doesn’t draw massive headlines for the things he says or does outside of winning races, most of the time. Still, Elliott finds himself the most popular driver in NASCAR. Folks just love his family legacy and how he handles himself.

Sometimes in motorsports, quiet and lowkey is better than loud and brash.

Chase Elliott just turned 27 on November 28. Taking home his fifth MPD award in a row isn’t a bad gift, either. It is also a reminder that the Hendrick Motorsports driver is still young. He has a lot of racing ahead of him and likely a lot of other awards as well.

Chase Elliott Wins Cup Award, Fans Choose Favorites in Other Series

While Chase Elliott took home the Cup Series award for Most Popular Driver, there are two other national series that have an award to give out in the same category. These two series are a little more interesting. Because it isn’t as obvious as Elliott in the Cup.

Noah Gragson was selected by fans as the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver. He will be moving on to PettyGMS next season to race full-time in the Cup Series. He came up short of his ultimate goal of a championship, but the future is very bright for Gragson.

Gragson is almost the opposite of Elliott in terms of personality. He is loud and opinionated at times. He has had his fair share of issues on the track and off. What does that say about the difference between the two national series?

Meanwhile, it was Hailie Deegan that took home the Most Popular Driver award in the Truck Series. Deegan does not have a clear plan for 2023 at the moment, but the scuttlebutt is she will end up with a full-time Xfinity ride. We will have to wait and see.