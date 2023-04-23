Chase Elliott Wins Stage One of GEICO 500 at Talladega, First Stage Win Since Returning From Injury

Back like he never even left! Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 of the GEICO 500. He led laps and won a stage for the first time since his return to NASCAR. Just eight weeks after breaking his leg, Elliott is back to winning stages and putting the rest of the Cup Series on notice.

We knew he was back after his P10 finish at Martinsville. This all but confirmed it. When the chaos broke out on pit road, the caution flags switched up the order. Hendrick Motorsports ended up benefitting from the wild wipe outs.

The Talladega crowd was waving hats and cheering on the Most Popular Driver. Elliott wins Stage 1 and is moving n to lead the second stage when the race goes back to green.

Chase Elliott had the crowd going wild as he came across the home stretch in the lead. It was a moment many fans had been waiting eight weeks to see. As the Most Popular Driver, it is always good for the sport when Elliott performs well.

Talladega is a place legends are made. Elliott picking up a win in his second race back would simply add to his already great career. He is among the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Take Charge

After we saw Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe wreck on pit road for reasons unclear, the Hendrick Motorsports drivers got lined up. While Chase Elliott led, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman followed close by.

What was the Toyota show to start the race turned into the Chevy show. It wasn’t just Hendrick as Ross Chastain got into the mix to end the first stage. This Talladega race is giving us a lot of different strategy as manufacturers work together. Elliott has looked like one of the best cars most of the afternoon.

The GEICO 500 has a lot more laps to go and a lot more action will unfold. Last night in the Xfinity Series race, chaos unfolded as cars flipped and wrecked all over the place So far, the Cup Series has been tame. However, that isn’t going to last at Talladega. These drivers will start bumping and rubbing soon and that’s when we’ll see some smoke and tires squeal.