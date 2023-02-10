Chase Rice Relates to NASCAR Fans Because He is a Fan

For Chase Rice, relating to the NASCAR fanbase isn’t hard, because he’s a member of that fanbase. The singer grew up around racing. Country music and stock car racing just go together. Rice, a North Carolina native, knows that better than most.

If you grow up in North Carolina, is it possible to not be a NASCAR fan? Chase Rice is a Tarheel through and through. Not only did he play linebacker at Chapel Hill in college, but he’s also worked in the sport of NASCAR for some of the sport’s biggest names.

If you didn’t know Rice worked for Hendrick Motorsports on the pit crew for Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson (including two championships), you might not know how big of a fan he is.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Rice talked about growing up around the sport. He also threw in some great stories as well.

“I was one [a fan] my whole life. I grew up in Daytona. My dad, he raced cars in the 70s. My bus driver Carl raced cars right around the same time if not earlier than that. I’ve been around racing my entire life and go to the Daytona track every week it seemed like. Or we go to the Barborville Speedway down the road in Norman Beach.

So, it’s easy for me to relate to anybody that’s in NASCAR infield, grandstands, parking lot outside.”

Check out the rest including a story about his brother drinking the most beers he’s ever seen.

🎸“I’ve been around racing my entire life […] so it’s easy for me to relate with anyone that’s in #NASCAR.”



🤠Hear from @ChaseRiceMusic as he chats with @ClaireBLang on #DialedIn about his new album OUT TOMORROW (2/10) entitled: “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.” pic.twitter.com/DmahWua2rP — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) February 10, 2023

Of course, Chase Rice has a brand new album out today. He also talked to Outsider’s Jim Casey earlier this month and gave five songs that shaped him as a songwriter.

Chase Rice From NASCAR Pit Crew to Country Music Star

Life really does come at you fast. Chase Rice wasn’t able to pursue football after college because of injury. Even then, it was never a guarantee. So, he ended up working in NASCAR. Pit crews are always in need of some strong, athletic dudes to hop in and help out.

Now, years later, Rice is a country music star. He’s just released another album, too. The new record I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell. This is a lot more raw version of the singer-songwriter than we’ve seen in the past. A lot more traditional sounding than his previous work.

With this being such a big year for Chase Rice, let’s get Chase Rice out to a NASCAR race again this year to perform. We saw Chase make an appearance at Talladega to a lot of people’s surprise.

You just never know what you’re going to get next from the country music star.