Chicago Residents Are Already Fed Up with Traffic Caused by NASCAR’s Street Race

Chicagoans are used to street closures due to events in Grant Park. After all, Lollapalooza is an annual event in the summer and the city closes streets for it every year.

But a new high-profile summer event, coming to the city in July, is causing some uproar: the NASCAR Street Race.

The event runs July 1-2 and the city announced its plans to close streets for it. Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Jackson Drive, Balbo Drive and Michigan Avenue will all be closed off. The track runs 2.2 miles around downtown, meaning traffic will be impacted as a result.

That’s not sitting well with residents, though.

Closures are set to start June 2 and run through July 13-15, the city said. That means streets close well before the race and won’t re-open until shortly after. In addition, the city said it expects more than 50,000 people to attend each day.

“This NASCAR race is going to have a major impact on the neighborhood,” Jim Wales, vice president of the Grant Park Advisory Council, told NBC 5 Chicago. “We know parts of the park could be closed for 40 days, and that’s unacceptable when you look at the money generated, at least on paper, by NASCAR.”

Some Twitter users weighed in, as well.

If we’re lucky, this will be one-and-done. — Jacob Nelson (@Jacob_J_Nelson) April 11, 2023

I’m coming from the northern burbs. Now I wonder how I’ll even get there. — Dave Harris (@GiveMeAProject) April 10, 2023

Shouldve just ran long beach, since they have it all setup — Ryan Schaul (@schaul_ryan) April 10, 2023

More on the NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The Xfinity Series race will be 55 laps and called “The Loop 121” to recognize the area of downtown Chicago the race will be run. Then, the Cup Series race has been titled the “Grant Park 220″ and will be 100 laps and 220 miles around downtown.

The Chicago Street Race will recognize the number of miles in the Cup Series race in neat fashion, as well.

“As the home of the nation’s first automobile race in 1895, the inaugural Chicago Street Race will recognize the city of Chicago with the Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121,” Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese said in a statement. “For the first-ever Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, we are proud to continue to have a positive impact in the Chicago community by sending one local youth for each mile of the Grant Park 220 to the Chicago Park District’s Summer Day Camp.”