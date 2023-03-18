Christian Eckes Wins Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Thrilling Overtime Finish

The No. 19 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy Silverado of Christian Eckes was out front on the final lap and made sure he was leading when the last caution came out. These NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers were fun to watch all day. Eckes put the bow on this one with a big win.

The second Las Vegas race of 2021 was the last time Christian Eckes found victory lane. Now, he has his second career win in the Truck Series. His first with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

The 2019 ARCA Menard’s Series champion is off to a strong start in the 2023 Truck Series. Watch him navigate this chaotic ending as the field wipes out behind him.

While Christian Eckes was celebrating before the booth got the official word, it was his race. He had to battle hard with great drivers like John Hunter Nemechek and Nick Sanchez. It was a mad dash for the finish.

This race ended with the best finish you could hope for. They almost got it to the finish line clean, but things went off the rails as they usually do. There were some bad cautions that shouldn’t have happened, but otherwise, it was entertaining.

Rookies Rise, Rookies Fall as Christian Eckes Wins

Not only was Christian Eckes driving against Nemechek, former Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes, and a talent like Bayley Currey – he went up against Nick Sanchez, a very talented rookie.

We saw some strong performances all around on Saturday afternoon. Eckes getting the win was just part of that. Sanchez would have to settle for P2 this time. However, the young driver is going to find his way to victory lane.

Another rookie, Rajah Caruth, once again saw himself going backward at the wrong time. He ran a strong race just outside or in the top 10 of the field for most of the afternoon. However, that last restart, despite starting in the top five when the flag went green, didn’t go his way.

Caruth found himself P25 when it was all said and done. He’s a talented driver and former ARCA teammate of Sanchez. Meanwhile, fan favorite Ryan Vargas was P14 in a part-time start for On Point Motorsports in the No. 30 Toyota Tundra.

Christian Eckes used his experience to secure this win. In his first season away from ThorSport, he puts his truck in the winner’s circle for Bill McAnally and company.