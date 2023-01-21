Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt.

The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro sprint cars. Now that he has the resources, Christopher Bell is going to field a sprint car team. Bell Kemenah Racing is the newest venture from the Joe Gibbs Racing driver and some talented mechanics.

Brian Kemenah and Eric Manfrass will help guide and lead this BKR team. The best part about this, Bell has landed two very talented, young drivers on the team. Gavan Boschele and Jadan Bowling will be driving for the newly formed group.

Introducing Bell Kemenah Racing, led by veteran mechanics Brian Kemenah and Eric Manfrass. We’re excited to have @jadanbowling01 , @WatchGavanRace and Cullen Hutchison behind the wheel! pic.twitter.com/4lCT3B4REt — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) January 21, 2023

These open-wheel little cars are a lot of fun to watch. And, I’m sure it’s a hell of a lot of fun to drive as well. Bowling is the 2021 NC State Champion Legend Dirt, Young Lions division. What’s great about this is seeing Bell give back to a couple of young drivers, keeping the sport alive and well.

I’m sure that Christopher Bell will find his way to some dirt tracks in 2023. There are guys that love to race no matter what or where it is, and Bell is one of them.

Christopher Bell Ready For Big 2023 After Championship 4 Appearance?

During the NASCAR Playoffs in 2022, the storylines ended up being Ross Chastain, and of course, the champion Joey Logano. However, Christopher Bell had a shot at winning the title as well. His run to the Championship 4 was just as improbable as Chastain’s Martinsville wall ride.

Bell pulled off not just one, but two walk-off wins in the playoffs. Including at Martinsville! When he needed it the most, at the Roval, and at Martinsville, Bell put the pedal to the metal and was able to get two checkered flags in the postseason.

Based off of his 2022 playoff run, Christopher Bell might be underrated heading into this season. So, what can we expect of the No. 20 team this season? They seemed to get their pit crew issues figured out last year. But we’ll see if Bell can pull it together in 2023.