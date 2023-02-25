Christopher Bell Awarded Pala Casino 400 Pole After Qualifying Rained Out

No one in the NASCAR Cup Series wants to be handed anything. But Christopher Bell will take the Fontana pole award, gladly. While he would have rather gone out and earned it on the track, he’s not going to complain about starting on the front row.

Christopher Bell might be poised for a big season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is young and often overlooked. If you throw out Ross Chastain’s Martinsville Miracle, then the talk of last year’s playoffs is Bell. Two walk-off wins in the Round of 12 and Round of 8 are just as impressive as riding the wall.

Bell talked to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports about the pole award and his thoughts heading into the Pala Casino 400.

“I probably would have rather had practice. Just to know what we had, but honestly, I was good either way, so. Yeah, I would have rather had practice but winning the pole by the formula deal is pretty gratifying, too.”

At this point, everyone is focused on the weather radar and see if the track can get dry. Even looking into Sunday’s forecast, it looks like there could be some issues. Getting the track dry and keeping it dry will be key. NASCAR has tons of equipment, but it can only do so much.

As for Christopher Bell and his team, they will hope that they have a car ready to go in this race. Some teams are going to find issues on the fly and have o deal with them however they can without a practice session.

I like Bell’s chances, though.

Christopher Bell Will Have to Fight Off West Coast Drivers

There is something about the West Coast trip that gives those drivers from that part of the country an extra gear. This track in Fontana has been particularly good to the Cali natives in the Cup Series. Jeff Gordon won the first race there in 1997. Jimmie Johnson won his first-ever Cup race there before winning seven more times at Fontana. Let’s not forget Kevin Harvick’s rich history there, too.

So, if Christopher Bell wants to come away with a win, he’ll have to fight off some home-state drivers. That includes the defending winner from 2022’s Fontana race – Kyle Larson. Larson wants to win this race more than anyone in the field.

I really like Bell this season as he gets ready to follow up his Championship 4 appearance with perhaps an even more impressive season.

It really feels like Joe Gibbs Racing figured it out last season when they swapped the pit crews around with 23XI Racing. Bell has been consistent and he’s a real talent behind the wheel. Don’t sleep on the pole award winner on Sunday. He might just take the checkered flag from that position.