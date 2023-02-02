Christopher Bell Claims Joe Gibbs Won’t Let Him Participate in Open Wheel Dirt Races

While Christopher Bell has his new Bell Kemenah Racing team for sprint cars, Joe Gibbs doesn’t like his NASCAR driver on the dirt. There is a thing with older racers, fans, and people associated with motorsports. Basically, stock car drivers and sprint car drivers are sworn enemies, it would seem.

However, this newer generation of drivers doesn’t abide by that. These are guys that will drive and have driven whatever you put in front of them. Christopher Bell came up in sprint cars. And plenty of other drivers participate in dirt races throughout the season.

In fact, in the past, Bell has raced pretty much whatever he wanted. It seems that Coach Gibbs wants to protect his drivers, ultimately. In this interview with sprint car driver David Gravel, Bell explained why he isn’t racing as much outside of his Cup Series schedule.

“He does not love dirt track racing or open wheel racing at all. Before Coy would, me and Coy [Gibbs] had a great relationship…and I would always funnel my dirt track stuff through Coy. And Coy, he loved it, he thought it was really good for me to do. He would tell his dad that we talked about it and that it was fine for me to do.”

Bell says since Coy’s passing in November, that connection has been lost. So, it’s going to be a no from Joe Gibbs as far as Christopher Bell’s sprint car racing career is concerned.

An interesting clip from @DavidGravel live stream…. c'mon Coach Gibbs 😐 pic.twitter.com/hF8yLXg6dT — Work Area (@The_Work_Area) January 31, 2023

Other Drivers Race All Year Long, Why Not Christopher Bell?

There is a safety concern in dirt sprint car racing. No one is saying there isn’t. However, there is also an advantage to diversifying your schedule. Look no further than Kyle Larson and the success he has had in recent years.

Larson doesn’t turn down anything. That’s why he’s pulling the Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024. He’ll race sprint cars on dirt, asphalt, whatever surface, and whenever. As long as it doesn’t interfere with the Cup schedule, who cares? Christopher Bell had a great season last year, and now it feels like he’s being held back.

We’ll see if this is a good or bad change for Bell. Joe Gibbs seems to be stuck in this feeling of being anti-dirt racing. It’s just something that these new drivers do now. They’re from all kinds of disciplines and backgrounds. Arguably, you signed Bell because of his skill in sprint cars on top of his stock car racing.

Hopefully, Christopher Bell can race some local dirt races. It’s not just good for the driver, but fans love seeing these big names at small races. And the other racers get a kick out of competing against someone that talented.

I also hope that Bell doesn’t get in any trouble for saying this…