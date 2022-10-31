Christopher Bell Earns NASCAR Cup Series Win 200 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Not only did Christopher Bell earn his spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Martinsville he earned Joe Gibbs Racing win 200. Martinsville is always a great time and this year it was the highlight of the playoffs, so far. Bell hit another walk-off in the NASCAR playoffs to earn this historic win for his team.

As the third most-winning team in NASCAR Cup Series history, win 200 was sweet. Joe Gibbs Racing has the titles, the wins, and the drivers. Even when drivers don’t stick around, they usually go on to win a whole bunch of races.

However, no matter what happens with JGR and Bell in the future, the driver has a spot in the team’s history forever. Some folks didn’t know about the move from Erik Jones Bell, which has all but been erased at this point.

Joe Gibbs Racing Wins Over the Years

When you think of Joe Gibbs Racing you think of Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte and Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch – those names are just a few on the long list of drivers that have gone through that organization.

Of course, right now it is a four-car outfit with Bell, Hamlin, Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. However, that’s changing. Busch is on his way to Richard Childress Racing and we will likely see Ty Gibbs move up in 2023 to fill that spot.

Of his 60 wins in his career, Busch won 56 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin Won #100 for JGR

Let’s go back 10 years and 100 wins ago – it is the 2012 season and Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at New Hampshire. That was the 100th win in the Cup Series for JR. Of course, Hamlin has won a whole lot of races for his team. All 48 of his Cup wins have been with JGR and it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon.

There are a few similarities between Hamlin and Bell. They are both great drivers at New Hampshire and similar tracks. Hamlin used to be the young guy trying to prove himself. Now, it’s Bell making his own path on the team and setting a major milestone like winning race 200 for the organization.

Joe Gibbs Racing has come a long way.

That first win came at the Daytona 500 in 1993 with Dale Jarrett behind the wheel. Since then, they have won at least one race every season since then and haven’t looked back. Could they capture another NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Championship in 2022?