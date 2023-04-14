Christopher Bell Hoping to Extend Points Lead With Martinsville Performance

For the first time ever in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Christopher Bell leads the points standings. He plans on staying there, too. It just so happens that Bell is returning to the track where he picked up a playoff win at last year, Martinsville.

This week, Christopher Bell isn’t facing elimination like he was during the playoff race last year. Still, the goal is obviously the same – win the race. Of course, Bell and his team might opt to pick up stage points along the way, too, not just competing for the final checkered flag.

Bell leads the NASCAR points standings. He took the lead after his Bristol Dirt win and hopes to never look back. The driver spoke with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports about the race this weekend and how important winning the regular season is for the team.

“Yeah, definitely the playoff points is the number one focus right now. It was a wake-up call last year going into the playoffs… For me, that last year was the first year I would consider myself a title contender and a guy capable of moving up through the Round of 12 and 8 and contending for the Round of 4.

It was very eye-opening how important those playoff points are and the only way to accumulate those is by winning races, winning stages, and definitely the regular season finish, regular season finish in standings. We need to win more races and win stages for sure to try and accumulate more of those bonus points to make our playoff life a little bit easier.”

Of course, the playoffs never come easy. Having those bonus points for winning the regular season title is major, though. It likely kept Chase Elliott alive in last year’s playoffs.

Christopher Bell Has Good Odds to Win at Martinsville

A win at Bristol Dirt last week. A win at Martinsville last October. Now the Cup Series heads back to the Paperclip for more short-track racing. Christopher Bell leads Ross Chastain for the top of the standings, things don’t get better for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

I’m sure Bell has confidence, but Las Vegas really believes in the driver. Tied for second on the list of favorites Bell is listed with Kyle Larson at 13-2 odds. Only last April’s Martinsville winner, William Byron, is favored ahead at 6-1 odds.

The goal is clear and recent history is on his side. Christopher Bell could be on the path to a breakout season. Then again, Byron is the only driver with multiple wins. If the 24 picks up win #3 before anyone else gets their second, what will that mean for the regular season?

Bell or Byron, I’d put my faith in one of those drivers to get the job done this weekend.