Christopher Bell Reflects on Lessons Learned From Winning Playoff Race at Martinsville

Last season, Christopher Bell had a walk-off win at Martinsville to make the Championship 4, and now he’s back with lessons learned. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has more wins since 2021 than any other driver in the organization. He has his eyes set on another NASCAR win just after taking the checkered flag at Bristol Dirt.

Coming back to Martinsville in 2023, things are different. There is a new short-track package that includes less downforce. Intended to create more tire falloff and more passing, we will see what the Paperclip has in store.

Bell talked with Cara Cooper of the Martinsville Bulletin about what he’s learned from last year to this year and how that is going to help him this Sunday. The driver is confident and believes in his team and the car.

“I think the biggest thing that I learned is what I need my car to do in order to be successful,” Bell said. “It always takes a good race no matter what track you go to to learn that, and we finally had it that week. There was a tire test in the middle of summer last year that we went to and we learned a lot at that tire test, myself and the team, as well, to make the improvements to get better for the fall race.

“Obviously, it was a huge moment to be able to win and lock into the final four. I’d like nothing more to be able to go back-to-back at Martinsville.”

Christopher Bell has also been on a streak this season. He looks better now than he ever has before. That should worry other drivers.

Christopher Bell Leads NASCAR Standings For First Time Ever

For the first time ever in the regular season, Bell finds himself leading the NASCAR standings. He has been the most consistent driver in the Cup Series this year. That Brisol Dirt win was no mistake. He has been stalking wins since Daytona and he finally punched one through.

This season Christopher Bell has only had two mishaps. He was a DNF at California for P32 and then he was DNF for P31 at COTA. However, outside of those two races, Bell has finishes of P3, P5, P6, P3, P4, and P1. No other driver can say the same this season. Only Alex Bowman has as many top-10 finishes this year, and not nearly as many within the top five.

It really just feels like Bell is about to hit his stride. Then again, it felt like William Byron was going to do the same after back-to-back wins earlier this year. Perhaps Kyle Larson follows up his Richmond win with one at the Paperclip.

I know there are so many possibilities this weekend. You never know who is going to hit the wall going backward and be out of the race in the first stage. However, barring a major mistake or incident, it feels like this is Christopher Bell’s race to lose.