100 laps led and Christopher Bell is coming away with the checkered flag. Bell fought off some of the best dirt drivers in NASCAR. When he was pressed in that last stage, he battled. No one could get him off his groove and he drove that No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry to his first win of 2023.

This race came down to the final lap, and that is when the caution came out. Tyler Reddick needed that last lap to make a move on Christopher Bell, but it didn’t happen. The 23XI Racing driver was wrecked out of the win last year. Now, he watches Bell cross the finish line under caution.

Since 2021… Bell is the winningest Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Watch out, y’all.

CHRISTOPHER BELL WINS THE DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL! pic.twitter.com/tkNfFFFyYX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 10, 2023

A big win on Easter for Christopher Bell. He had two big walk-off wins in the playoffs last season. If he starts to get hot, Bell is a dangerous racer. Especially with another short track coming up in Martinsville. That was the location of his second playoff win last year, which is often forgotten due to Ross Chastain’s Hail Melon.

Today at Bristol, on the dirt, Bell was able to do something that has never happened. He brought home a win for the dirt racers. This is the first time a driver with a dirt background has won the Bristol Dirt Race in three years of trying. Kyle Larson was taken out of the race early and from there, it felt like the Bell show.

Christopher Bell Brings One Home For Dirt Racers

This season, Christopher Bell had been quietly good. He managed to put himself into second in the points standings without much noise. Now that he’s won at Bristol Dirt, that is gone. He will have a target on his back again.

In that No. 20 Toyota Camry, Bell was excellent. He had a good tire and fuel strategy and it paid off in a big way. Even though Reddick had fresher tires, it didn’t really matter. If the race had gone into overtime, then Bell would have been in trouble. But it didn’t. So, he drove to a win.

“It was a lot of fun,” Bell had to say after the race. I bet it was fun for him as he led the field for 100 laps.

Before the NASCAR Cup Series goes to Talladega for the GEICO 500, it is the NOCO 400 at Martinsville. Like I said earlier, Christopher Bell won there last fall. He’s a talented short-track driver and finished P4 at Richmond a week ago.

This is the fifth Cup Series win in Bell’s career. He now has wins at the Daytona Road Course, New Hampshire, Charlotte Roval, Martinsville, and Bristol Dirt. It feels like he’s just starting.