Early on in this Richmond race, we have seen some rough contact in the field. This time it was courtesy of Denny Hamlin. His victim was J.J. Yeley in the No. 15 car. This came across as a moment of frustration for Hamlin, and it pretty much ruined Yeley’s day completely.

With all that talk about drivers not respecting one another, Denny Hamlin had no problem dumping his former teammate Yeley. The action on the track early has been interesting. Richmond Raceway gets a little rough at times.

This moment came after Hamlin was sent to the rear for speeding exiting pit road. He was frustrated and on his way moving up through the field, he decided that the 15 was just in his way too much I guess. Clint Bowyer called it like he saw it… and how everyone else saw it.

Without practice or qualifying, NASCAR put a competition caution at lap 30 to make sure that teams were able to make adjustments. Coming out of that stop, Denny Hamlin was going too fast on exit and NASCAR let him know. He was sent to the rear.

Quickly, Hamlin started to pass cars as he has a fast Toyota Camry today. He had already passed a couple of drivers when he decided to just go through Yeley.

Denny Hamlin Repeat at Richmond?

While he is going to have a hard time doing it, Denny Hamlin does have a shot at repeating at this race. Last April, he was the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. Back then, it was the first Toyota win in the Next Gen era. His Toyota is capable of winning, but it doesn’t help when you get sent to the back.

Richmond eats tires up and makes cars drive rough all the time. There is a chance that Denny Hamlin can turn things around with a strong pit stop or two. Whatever he does, he is going to have to get it done soon. This race can get away from you quickly.

This is a big race for Toyota and its drivers. Not only are they the title sponsor, but this is a track that they have performed well at for years now. The pressure only increases when you consider that Michael Jordan is in the crowd.

There are a lot of laps to go and a lot that can happen. Denny Hamlin will need to avoid further mistakes if he wants to grab that checkered flag for the second year in a row.