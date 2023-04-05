Clint Bowyer Speaks Out About NASCAR’s Penalties Against Kaulig Racing Being Upheld

NASCAR on FOX analyst Clint Bowyer isn’t a fan of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel’s ruling to uphold the L2 penalties issued to the No. 31 Cup Series team of Kaulig Racing for unapproved parts modifications.

Shortly after NASCAR made the announcement, Bowyer took to Twitter, saying he’s “dumbfounded” by the ruling.

Although I was worried this would happen, I’m still dumbfounded. Hell, they were only half wrong to begin with. And yet, still got more penalty than the ones that were all the way wrong….kinda! https://t.co/j1n8ynmBHO — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) April 5, 2023

“Although I was worried this would happen, I’m still dumbfounded,” Bowyer wrote. “Hell, they were only half wrong to begin with. And yet, still got more penalty than the ones that were all the way wrong….kinda!”

The Appeals Panel ruled to uphold Wednesday the $100,000 fine levied against the No. 31 team of Justin Haley, as well as the loss of 10 owner and driver playoff points. In addition, the Appeals Panel ruled to uphold the four-race suspension of crew chief Trent Owens. The team, however, was restored 25 driver and owner points for the regular season. NASCAR initially levied a 100-point penalty.

NASCAR discovered and confiscated hood louvers from Haley’s Chevy Camaro during a pre-qualifying inspection on March 11 ahead of the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Haley raced with an unmodified louver in the March 12 race and finished 27th.

NASCAR confiscated Haley’s hood louvers one day after seizing the hood louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars. Whereas Kaulig Racing had just 25 driver and owners points restored, the No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams had the full 100 owners points and playoff points restored. The $100,000 fines were upheld. The $400,000 fine for Hendrick Motorsports is the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history.

Kaulig Racing Not Backing Down

Kaulig Racing president Chris Rice said on NASCAR on FOX Wednesday that the team will likely make an appeal to the final appeals officer.

“It’s disheartening,” Rice said, via The Charlotte Observer. “You know what goes on in the garage. You know what happens. With single-source suppliers and knowing all the rules [around them] and different things, it’s really tough nowadays. I’m not gonna lie: I stand behind my guys. I stand behind everyone at Kaulig Racing that we upheld the rules, and we did what we know is legal…

“The $100,000 fine to a budget is also something that’s pretty tough. I do understand that we want tough penalties when the crime [warrants it]. I do understand that. And I do respect that. But when you look at everything that has gone down over the last couple weeks, you just kind of go, ‘Man that is disheartening that Kaulig Racing is sitting here in this position.’”