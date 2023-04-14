Cody Ware Facing Two Additional Charges Related to Alleged Assault

Following a felony and misdemeanor charge for assault, Cody Ware will now face two additional charges related to the alleged incident. Ware was supposedly involved in a domestic assault last Friday. The NASCAR driver was suspended indefinitely.

Today, a week after the original charges and arrest, Cody Ware was hit with two more misdemeanors. He is being charged with assault — inflict personal injury — and has been issued a criminal summons for communicating threats, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.

Ahead of the Bristol Dirt race, it was announced that Ware would be sidelined from the action. At the time, there was no reason given and Matt Crafton jumped in his car to give it a spin.

By Monday, news came out that Cody Ware had been arrested. When the 27-year-old was originally arrested he was charged with assault on a female, a misdemeanor. He was also charged with assault by strangulation — inflict serious injury. Then, Ware was arrested on Monday, April 10 for the incident that occurred on April 3.

According to Bianchi, Ware is in custody as of Friday afternoon in Iredell County. On Monday, Ware will have to go to court for the new charges that have been levied against him. His court date for the original charges is May 1.

Cody Ware Suspended Indefinitely by NASCAR

When the news of the first arrest came out, NASCAR issued an indefinite suspension to Cody Ware. The Rick Ware Racing driver last raced at Richmond. He finished P34. Last week it was Matt Crafton behind the wheel of the No. 51, he did no better and finished P34 at Bristol Dirt.

This week, Zane Smith is jumping into the No. 51 at Martinsville. He won the pole award for the Truck Series. Now, he’s going to get into the Cup Series again and will give it a go. Given the situation, landing Smith in the car is major for RWR.

In a statement on Monday, Rick Ware Racing acknowledged the incident and said that they are “aware” of the situation. The team claimed that there was an ongoing investigation and that they were going to move forward “in the coming days” to figure out their season plans this week and beyond.