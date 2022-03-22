Cole Swindell Capped Off the Weekend With His First NASCAR Race of the Year: ‘What a Sunday’

This weekend was a pretty good one for Cole Swindell, capped off with a little performance at this weekend’s NASCAR race in Atlanta. The country music singer was able to get some pictures and see a few friends. That includes a little song with Travis Denning and snapping a pic with Martin Truex Jr.

Swindell is a racing fan, and when you can mix work and pleasure a little bit, then that’s the best of both worlds. From the looks of things on social media, the singer had a great time. The Georgia-born singer was going to make it to Atlanta whether he was singing or not.

Check out the post below and see all the fun pictures from the day. Cole Swindell picked a great NASCAR race to attend, that’s for sure.

Capped off the weekend w/ my first @NASCAR race of the year. @amsupdates is always a good time. 🏁 Thanks @Travis_Denning for getting me up to sing a couple with you. What a Sunday! pic.twitter.com/dU5JmkMEqN — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 21, 2022

“Capped off the weekend [with] my first NASCAR race of the year. [Atlanta Motor Speedway] is always a good time. Thanks Travis Denning for getting me up to sing a couple with you. What a Sunday!” the artist wrote on Twitter. He was all smiles and got to snap some good pics with friends.

Swindell picked a good one to show up to. Atlanta Motor Speedway was just repaved, reworked, and made new. So, the action on the track was fast, competitive, and thrilling. This was the best race of the season if you ask me, and it will be tough to top what we saw this past Sunday.

There was a great start, some wrecks that kept everyone on their toes, and a finish that no one saw coming. William Byron was able to take the win, but it was what happened behind him that was the most interesting. And the driver at the top of the Cup Series is a little surprising.

Cole Swindell Takes in NASCAR at Atlanta

Another week, another fun finish in NASCAR. There wasn’t an overtime mad dash for the finish this week. No, instead, everyone was able to get up to speed and tackle the last handful of laps like you know fans love to see. Byron battled the field until the end and his No. 24 came across the finish line roaring to the finish. However, behind him chaos.

Just as the cars were finishing, Justin Haley and Chris Buescher got caught up in one another, and then Bubba Wallace was slammed into the wall. It was the “hardest hit” of his career according to the No. 23. Good thing Cole Swindell was there for all the great NASCAR action. Wallace almost had a top-5 finish, but a touch on the wall followed by being slammed at the finish didn’t help.

If you were going to make a race your first of the season, Atlanta with a new track isn’t a bad one to pick.