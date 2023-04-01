Conor Daly Previews ‘High-Intensity’ PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway

Last week he was racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA. This week, Conor Daly is at Texas Motor Speedway back in IndyCar for the PPG 375. With the space schedule in IndyCar this time of year, that Cup race was more prep than anything.

Conor Daly has shown that he can beat and bang with those stock car guys. However, on the IndyCar circuit, Daly is looking for podium finishes and wins.

While talking with Conor ahead of this race weekend, he told me what fans can expect in this IndyCar race. He thinks that this is an event that fans, new and old, will want to watch.

“It’s super fast for us, right?” Daly said of Texas Motor Speedway. “Honestly, our tires have been pretty good there in the past, the Firestone tires have been always pretty reliable. But there is a bit of fall-off. I think with more downforce this year there will be a strategy element for sure to it. If we’re all running closer together and you pit one lap earlier and get out and get some clean track and [are] able to jump some people, that will be really important.”

Just a few years ago in 2020, Conor Daly finished P6 in this race. This weekend, he’s hoping to make the podium and compete for the win with Ed Carpenter Racing. This race also begins the road to the Indy 500.

Conor Daly Almost Guarantees an Exciting Race

Just like NASCAR has played around with this Next Gen car at short tracks and road courses, things in IndyCar have changed. Downforce has been added and that is something that has Conor Daly excited for Sunday.

“I’m excited to just get there because I know that downforce is my friend and the fact that downforce has been added for this weekend and it’s a good form of downforce. We can add downforce to the floor and that will help racing you know more than just being able to add rear wings. We’ve got more floor pieces for this week which I think is important.

“I would like to almost guarantee the fans that it will be a good race. You want to watch some high-intensity racing? This is the race that you’re gonna want to watch. It also gets us ready for the Indy 500 in a couple of weeks. Just over a month away from the Indy 500 which everyone is pumped about.”

So, if you’re wanting to get into IndyCar and haven’t given it a look yet, you might want to watch these guys go 225 MPH around Texas Motor Speedway. This year there won’t be any gun celebrations in the winner’s circle, but the race action should be fast, exciting, and fun to watch. Conor Daly (almost) promises.