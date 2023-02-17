Conor Daly’s Mom Overcome With Emotion After Her Son Qualifies For Daytona 500

Last night, NASCAR‘s Duel at Daytona got a little wild. As the chaos unfolded, Conor Daly’s mom couldn’t contain her emotions. Daly likely got the biggest break you will ever see in terms of qualifying at Daytona.

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 didn’t go Conor Daly’s way. At all. The driver has had minimal laps in the new Next Gen car, especially with the changes made in the offseason. However, Daly is someone that has driven about everything there is to drive.

If it wasn’t for Kyle Busch getting spun out from the lead by Daniel Suárez, Daly would be packing it up and heading home. Instead, Austin Hill and Travis Pastrana dropped out of the race, and Daly was into the Daytona 500.

Mom didn’t know what to think.

The emotions of seeing your son qualify for his first #DAYTONA500 @ConorDaly22 pic.twitter.com/LLGQDNUtFg — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) February 17, 2023

It wasn’t pretty. At all. In fact, it was bumpy to start. Like, literally his car was seesawing on the track. The No. 50 Bitnile Chevy Camaro for TMT Racing had some issues to correct. There’s no telling if this was Daly’s fault or just the car not being set right.

At any rate, you don’t want to see this on the track.

Sometimes in racing, it’s all about making laps and staying out on the track. When others wreck out, it helps to be slow, sometimes.

Kyle Busch’s Misfortune Gets Conor Daly Into Dayton 500

This is how stock car racing goes, folks. When you think that you’re out front and running fast and nothing can stop you, you get spun into the wall. And just when Conor Daly thought his Daytona 500 hopes were in the wind, opportunity struck.

I’m not sure what was wrong with the Chevy Camaro, but the TMT Racing team was able to get the car drivable from pit road, at least. Daly was down a lap but able to make some laps, get experience in a rough car, and made his way into The Great American Race.

As an IndyCar driver, former Formula 1 tester, and generally a wheelman that’s been there and done that – Conor Daly has had some cool moments in his career. I think this moment, his Daytona 500 moment, is going to rank up there with one of the best.

It seemed impossible at one time, but Kyle Busch was taken out. He was able to collect Austin Hill and Travis Pastrana in the incident. Both of those cars went to the garage after, and after that, Daly just had to make laps and stay on the track.

All of the emotions for Conor Daly and his mom on Thursday night.