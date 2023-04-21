Corey LaJoie Approaching GEICO 500 at Talladega Like Any Other Race

The early part of this NASCAR season has pretty much gone the way that Corey LaJoie had hoped it would go. Small improvements almost every week. Compared to last year at this time, LaJoie is sitting pretty at 22nd place in the points standing. Just a couple of points back of Bubba Wallace.

However, an improvement in the points standing isn’t the only goal for Corey LaJoie and his Spire Motorsports team. The ultimate goal is to get a win and get into the playoffs. Anything short of that might feel like a disappointment.

Talladega this Sunday is a great chance for LaJoie to get a win. He was P4 at Atlanta this year. He knows how to do the superspeedway thing. But he’s getting ready how he always does, with help from his sponsor CELSIUS.

I spoke with Corey this week about Talladega and his preparation heading into the race.

“Nah, I don’t prepare for Talladega no different than I would prepare for a dirt race or a road course. You know you prepare and you want to make sure you watch the right film and see who the runners going to be and where to put your car at the right time. You know all that said having a regimen of scheduling of when you’re watching tape, when you’re having your debriefs and stuff like that is important. Generally, I’ve got a CELSIUS in my hand at some point in time in the day.

“Most of the time around noon is kinda when I need my secondary caffeine hit and that’s usually when I’m grabbing CELSIUS. It’s really cool to be able to drink their product and enjoy it and also be a spokesperson for them.”

One thing that is going to be incredibly important is qualifying. Corey LaJoie can make up a lot of ground with a solid qualifying performance.

Corey LaJoie Needs to Qualify Well at Talladega

Before the GEICO 500 starts on Sunday, drivers will have to qualify on Saturday. Getting a good qualifying lap down is important for many reasons. Most importantly, it tells you you have a fast car off the truck and don’t need to do many tweaks.

For Corey LaJoie and his team, qualifying is not a strong suit. Still, the idea is to qualify as high as possible.

“Here’s the thing, the guy with the fastest car is going to be able to find his way toward the front a little bit easier than the guy that has the 33rd fastest car, right? So you want to have a little bit of confidence after qualifying to be able to know and also guys kinda look at that. They look at what kind of single-car speed every car has and if there’s a car that didn’t qualify well leading a lane they’re gonna not go with that person or not give them the right push at the right time.

“There’s something to be said about having a fast car. Now I don’t anticipate us having a super fast car in qualifying again it’s not really our strength at Spire. So we gotta be smart and make sure we put ourselves in good position to make them have to push you at the end of the race.”

Be smart, avoid mistakes, and see where you end up with a couple of laps to go. That is about all you can hope for at Talladega. Corey LaJoie has a shot at winning, and he’s going to have to do his best if he wants to capitalize on the opportunity.