Corey LaJoie Jokes About Bubba Wallace’s Race Preparation and Sponsors

This weekend is major for Corey LaJoie as he tries to get a win at Talladega. But he still has time to joke about his pal Bubba Wallace. Sometimes, NASCAR sponsors can say a lot about the driver. In this case, LaJoie comes out on top.

When Corey LaJoie lines up at Dega, he’ll be in the No. 7 CELSIUS Chevy Camaro. The Spire Motorsports driver has teamed up with the fitness drink this year. While speaking with Corey ahead of the race this weekend, he talked about how the brand helps him prepare every week.

“It’s hard to [stay physically fit] just because you want to rest on a Monday and you want to be able to spend time with your family and do all that you need to be doing. So, when it comes to Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and sometimes Fridays I gotta wake up at 5:30 [AM] to get my workout in just so I can check that box.”

Bubba Wallace happens to have sponsors that are not as health focused.

“Throughout the course of the year, you lose probably 8-10 pounds consistently,” LaJoie continued. “You’ll lose 4-5 pounds during a race, but that’s just water weight. But the trajectory of your weight goes down over the course of the year so you gotta be on top of that and make sure that you’re lifting weights so you’re not getting soft I guess. Bubba’s gotta work a little harder than I [do] because my partners are CELSIUS so it’s easy to stay fit. Bubba’s got McDonald’s so he’s gotta make sure he puts in some extra work.”

Corey was just joking at his friend’s expense, but he does have a bit of a point.

Corey LaJoie Uses CELSIUS to Get Through the Day

When speaking with Corey, he went back on the utility of his sponsor. It isn’t just a name on the car but something that he can and does use on the daily basis. There are a lot of drinks out there in the sports world, but LaJoie has his drink of choice.

“Most of the time around noon is kinda when I need my secondary caffeine hit and that’s usually when I’m grabbing CELSIUS,” LaJoie said to Outsider.

He will hope to pay his sponsor back with a great finish at Talladega. That’s what it is all about for these drivers. Get those sponsors on the TV camera for as long as you can and try to come away with a finish that puts you on the TV for an interview afterward.

Corey LaJoie was able to finish P4 at Atlanta and P16 at Daytona earlier this year. He’s been driving hard and near the front more often than before. Is Talladega the race where it all comes together for the Spire Motorsports driver?