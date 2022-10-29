Corey LaJoie Wins NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Season Finale at Martinsville

If you weren’t paying attention, Corey LaJoie went out and got his first win in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. During the season finale at Martinsville, with a lot on the line for the Championship 4 in that series, LaJoie came in and took the win.

Corey LaJoie lined up in the Whelen Modified Tour and made it worth his time – coming away with a grandfather clock for his effort. This race was intense. There were four drivers vying for a championship and a whole field battling for the win.

LaJoie is happy to get the win and get his mind focused on the task at hand for the Cup Series on Sunday.

“I came here for a clock so I just want to thank all the fans for coming out on a Thursday night. Really and truly as much fun as this was we got mired back in traffic back there on that pit stop. Just a great car. Great TFR, I don’t even know what you call these things, modified,” the driver said in Victory Lane.

“These guys that run modifieds are real racers,” LaJoie said of his competition on Thursday night.

Those modified cars are a lot of fun to watch. The NASCAR Roots movement does its best to promote and support these drivers. When they have wrecks and damage their cars it’s a big deal. When they pick up a win or a championship, it’s a major deal.

Corey LaJoie showed a lot of grit and determination in his race. That has to help his confidence heading into Sunday’s Xfinity 500.

Corey LaJoie Focusing on Sunday

Now that Corey LaJoie has done his business in the Whelen Modified Tour he can turn his attention to the Cup Series. Getting a solid finish at Martinsville would do a lot to boost the morale of this team. The 2023 season is going to be big for Spire Motorsports. When the 2023 season starts, they will have Ty Dillon on board.

So, LaJoie has business to still take care of. We have seen sparks of success from this team despite the issues that small teams like Spire go through. LaJoie seems intent on bringing a winning product to the team, these last two weeks of the season could be big if they pull off some solid races and finishes.

We are just a couple of days away from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.