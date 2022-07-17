Corey LaJoie’s Day Ends Early in Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire

Corey LaJoie’s day at the NASCAR Cup Series’ Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway ended prematurely on Sunday.

LaJoie spun out in between turns one and two on lap 89. His No. 7 Chevy Camaro collected both Harrison Burton and Michael McDowell on his way into the wall.

"The rears just locked up when I down shifted."- Corey LaJoie https://t.co/4JmMiRY7Na pic.twitter.com/EsB6kC2RAG — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 17, 2022

“It got stuck between 4th and 3rd gear on the downshift and locked both rear tires up,” LaJoie said, via USA Network. “It went to an immediate rear slide. It happened earlier today and I got out of shape but I could catch it. That was something weird we’ve got to look at.”

From a Near-Win at Atlanta, to Disappointment at New Hampshire for Corey LaJoie

LaJoie, 30, nearly scored his first career victory in the Cup Series in the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday. LaJoie led seven of the final 10 laps, but did not find his car in victory lane. That honor went to Chase Elliott, who passed LaJoie for the lead with two laps to go.

LaJoie made one final charge on the final lap, but wrecked after Elliott blocked his final attempt. He would end up finishing 21st. It was a let-down for LaJoie, who said he would be ready next time the opportunity to win presents itself.

“That was fun. Just proud of my guys, Spire, Raze Energy… it was nice to have that thing out in the wind for once,” LaJoie said after the race. “You know, I made my move it didn’t work out he got a good block and the siren is ringing in Dawsonville unfortunately.

“I wish that granny in the front row over there wouldn’t have been clapping so much. I wish that 7 car was in victory lane, but if we keep running like this more consistently, that time will come.”