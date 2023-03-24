COTA Flashback: Ross Chastain Delivers a Hard Hit to Win First Career Cup Series Race

Heading into the weekend, Ross Chastain has high hopes that he is going to repeat his 2022 win at COTA. Last year, it was Chastain’s coming out party in NASCAR. This season, it is a time to make a point and perhaps remind folks what he can do on the road.

Trackhouse Racing not only won at COTA but took the win at Sonoma as well with Daniel Suárez. The point is, it is a real possibility that Ross Chastain could race for the win again. This year, there are no stage cautions and the package is different on the cars.

However, it doesn’t hurt to rewind things back. It was Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, and Alex Bowman fighting for the lead on the last lap. Then, Turn 12 came up. Relive those thrilling last eight turns as the No. 1 Chevy bumps his rivals out and takes the win.

A year later and Ross Chastain still remembers what it felt like. This wasn’t just a huge moment for him as a driver. His entire Trackhouse Racing team from owner Justin Marks to the guys on the pit crew experienced a win for the first time.

It was life-changing for so many.

Ross Chastain Reflects on ‘Huge’ First Win

There are Cup Series drivers that claw and scratch and never get a win. Or they go on stretches without so much as sniffing the front row. It is just how racing is. So, Ross Chastain knows how important every win is, but especially that first one.

“Last year’s win was huge for so many people and so many different reasons,” Chastain said. “It was my first win, it was Justin’s [Marks] first win as a team owner, it was my crew chief’s first win in his position, my spotter’s first win, and some of the crew guys, it was their first win.

“These people all put so much effort into making the car go fast and I have to execute to the car’s fullest extent, and when that happens and we win, there’s no greater feeling.”

This year will be different, for sure. The rules and the performance package on the car have changed. No stage breaks and a choose cone, not to mention a return to the shorter restart zone. But if you’re looking at the field, why not Ross Chastain?