Talladega Superspeedway announced Tuesday that Grammy-nominated country music star Cole Swindell will be performing the weekend of the GEICO 500. Swindell will perform at Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila on April 22 the night before the race.

Cole Swindell is a long-time NASCAR fan, and expressed excitement to perform on one of the Cup Series’ biggest stages next month.

“I have been a NASCAR fan my entire life,” Swindell said. “There’s not much that can beat getting to play a show in the center of it all – infield at Talladega! One of the biggest racing venues in all of NASCAR. I’m so excited to play in front of the NASCAR fans which are some of the biggest fans in country music. I can’t wait!”

Swindell released his fourth studio album ‘Stereotype’ last April. The album ranked as high as No. 6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Charts. He also announced Tuesday that he’d be releasing a new song ‘Broken’ Friday March 17 along with a deluxe version of the Stereotype album in April as well.

“Cole has been lighting up the charts and he’s going to light up the stage as our Saturday Night Infield Concert performer,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “He’s an incredible talent and his passion for NASCAR just adds to the excitement of the weekend. I know he’s going to put on a great show for our fans.”

Saturday will feature two races, the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300. After the doubleheader, Swindell will take the infield and perform as the sun sets in Talladega.

Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will kick off at 3:00 p.m.