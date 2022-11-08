Coy Gibbs Shared Heartwarming Thoughts on Son, Ty, in Last Press Conference Before His Tragic Death

In the hours before his sudden death, Coy Gibbs spoke like a proud father. He watched his son, Ty, claim the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday. It was a heart-warming moment before tragedy shocked the sports world.

Coy died in his sleep at the age of 49. He was the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing and the announcement was released by the team just hours before the NASCAR Cup Series finally on Sunday.

His final press conference, and the praise he had for his son, went viral.

“I’ve always got his back as a father,” Coy said of Ty, who faced backlash after spinning out teammate Brandon Jones at Martinsville. “Obviously, it’s heartbreaking to go through tough stuff. It’s actually more heartbreaking to watch him go through it. I don’t give a rip. I’m old and don’t care.… To see your kid hurting, he knows he screwed up and to go through all that is tough. It’s tough as a parent for sure.

“Watching it today was, just to see his determination and I think he’s got skills and he’s determined, it definitely made me proud. My wife and I, we were both proud because he’s just hammered down and did his job and if he wants to do this for a living he’s got to learn how to do that.”

NASCAR World Reacts to Coy Gibbs’ Tragic Passing

Sunday was a day of sorrow around the NASCAR world. The Joe Gibbs Racing team announced the news of Coy Gibbs’ tragic passing on Sunday, hours before the season finale race at Phoenix.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” the statement read. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Several from around NASCAR released statements after learning of the news.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch wrote. “Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbreaking.”

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” Denny Hamlin tweeted.

NASCAR also held a moment of silence for Coy before the start of the race.