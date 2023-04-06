Now that he is a part-owner of the CARS Tour you know that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is just going to lean into the late models even more. He raced last year at North Wilkesboro in an insanely successful event that brought fans out to the historic track.

This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be back at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Not only that, but he signed an extension with Sun Drop for this year and next. There are going to be some exciting things out of the soda brand in the coming days related to the Dale Jr. announcement.

Is there anything better than seeing that No. 3 Sun Drop scheme with Junior behind the wheel? It is a match made in heaven.

We’re back at North Wilkesboro. 🤩 I appreciate everything @SunDrop has done for me over the years and for hearing me out last year. It's special to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. pic.twitter.com/PJPWZIRzYQ — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 6, 2023

The Keurig Dr Pepper-owned soda company is going to be on board with the Hall of Famer for the near future. Last year, Dale Earnhardt Jr. went out to North Wilkesboro to prove it still had passion and was capable of a big event.

Now, the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will take place at the historic track. There is a lot more to this partnership than just slapping a sponsor on a late-model Chevy.

“We’re excited to team back up with Sun Drop,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “Sun Drop has been part of my life since I was a kid. It’s special to be able to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. I appreciate all Sun Drop has done for me over the years and for them hearing me out last year when I wanted to bring that car back to North Wilkesboro.”

Dale Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17 when the CARS Tour heads to the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reviving Tracks and Soda Brands

If you’re not from the southeast United States, you might have never even seen Sun Drop in real life before. The lemon-lime-orange soda is a favorite for many throughout the south. If you or someone in your family was an RC Cola person in the day, then Sun Drop was likely nearby at all times.

Sun Drop and the Earnhardt family first got together in the 1980s. Since then, it has been a relationship that NASCAR fans view with nostalgia. The great thing is, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the king of nostalgia and a historian of the sport. He knows what folks like to see when it comes to throwbacks and revivals.

Look, it took Dale Earnhardt Jr. basically one late-model race to make NASCAR look at North Wilkesboro again. Now, we are going to see actual Cup Series action at the track again for the first time in YEARS.

None of this is possible without Earnhardt Jr. and arguably, without Sun Drop. Could y’all help bring NASCAR back to Kentucky, by the way? Got some folks out here looking to watch a good race or two.