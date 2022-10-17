Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.

The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 17, 2022

It’s a good thing that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the folks on his team are a lot like us Outsiders. This was more of a funny surprise than anything serious. Possums can find themselves in some strange places. Whatever attracted it to the engine bay of an Xfinity Series race car is anyone’s guess. Maybe the engine was still warm and it needed a place to sleep.

One ride on the hauler later, and this possum found itself in North Carolina.

Here’s the thing, if Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports don’t put out some possum-themed merch for Josh Berry after this – I’ll be a little disappointed. Berry went into Las Vegas, put together a solid race, and came away with the win in his No. 8 Chevy.

Actually, this was a huge weekend for the JR Motorsports crew. Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finished second and third to give the team the 1-2-3 sweep. Sam Mayer finished in 7th. These four drivers combined for 186 points. They will have at least one driver in the Championship 4 after Berry’s win.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earns iRacing Honor

In other recent Dale Earnhardt Jr. news, the eNASCAR iRacing Series has changed the name of its championship trophy to honor the Hall of Famer. Of course, Dale Jr. has been a massive advocate and participant in iRacing for many years. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s starting to become a popular path for young folks wanting to get into stock car racing.

The iRacing Series championships are going to be held live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina on October 25. Dale Jr. himself will be there to present the championship trophy. The series has been competitive this season and there are some great drivers ready to compete for a title.

Having Dale Earnhardt Jr. be a part of it all makes it that much more special for all involved.