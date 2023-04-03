Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Reason Why He Won’t Race in NASCAR Truck Series

Despite 631 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and 144 starts in the Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will likely never race in the Truck Series. Amazingly, he went his whole full-time career without a start. It was something that he just wasn’t interested in, and there were many reasons over the years why he never suited up.

While he has never made a start in the series, he was planning on racing at Martinsville. However, that isn’t going to happen. There is a lot that Earnhardt likes to do as far as racing is concerned. He races late models every now and then. He’ll make an Xfinity Series start as well this year.

After watching the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t want to get in a truck. Plain and simple. He chalks it up to “Stage breaks,” and the consequences of those breaks. He liked seeing them gone at COTA.

“Stage breaks… And they run over each other like crazy. (The stage breaks/subsequent restarts increase this activity),” he said in a couple of tweets.

There is a reason why Dale Earnhardt Jr. only races on short tracks. He doesn’t want to get into a crazy wreck. The way those Truck Series guys race, those wrecks can happen anywhere at any time. It’s a young man’s game.

That is a consequence of having inexperienced drivers, teams desperate to finish well to make ends meet, and veterans who have been around for decades. It is exciting to watch as a fan when it is at its best, and frustrating at most when things get too sloppy. However, these drivers are risking everything.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants Everyone to Head to Local Tracks

Now that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a part-owner of the CARS Tour, he has increased his efforts to highlight local tracks. Dale Jr. is a guy that loves racing at all levels. He knows that racing at the highest level is fueled by the passion of those drivers and fans at the lower levels.

If you follow along with Junior on Twitter, you will see all of the tracks he highlights day in and out. He is truly a historian of the sport and still very much a torchbearer of stock car racing today.

Dale Jr,’s presence with the CARS Tour has only raised the bar for racing in the southeast and hopefully, beyond. The series can be seen online now with FloRacing, he’s always advertising online, and with 2.5 million followers just on Twitter, he has a big audience.

Local racing is on the rise. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making sure of it. It’s just a shame we can’t get him into a Truck Series race.