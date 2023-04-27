Dale Earnhardt Jr. named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

It was just a matter of time before we heard this name on NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers list, Dale Earnhardt Jr. himself. The son of The Intimidator made a name for himself in his own right. His father was able to see the beginning of that journey. Now Junior still carries the torch for the sport in many ways.

Father and son duos are part of NASCAR history from the very beginning with Lee and Richard Petty. You have Ned and Dale Jarrett as well. Bill and Chase Elliott. Hell, Ralph and Dale Earnhardt themselves. Now, Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins those two as the first grandfather-father-son trio on the list.

Three generations of Earnhardt, three generations of excellence. Forever solidified in NASCAR history for the rest of time.

While he never won a Cup Series championship, Dale Jr. was a two-time Xfinity Series champion. Two-time Daytona 500 champion and who can forget his six wins at Talladega, four in a row from 2001-2003? Hall of Famer. One of the 75 Greatest Drivers of all time.

A transcendent driver who lifted the sport to new heights.@DaleJr, a two-time #DAYTONA500 champion and #NASCARHOF inductee, is the newest addition to the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list! #NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/frCExI7bUN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 27, 2023

How fitting is it that Kyle Busch was able to take the win in the black and red No. 8 once again at Talladega? The first time since Junior himself did it in the 8 car. Not only has Dale Jr. made an impact as a driver, but he has also taken on the pressures of being an owner. And of course, being the figurehead of stock car racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had the weight of the world

Even before his father died, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had the weight of the world on his shoulders. To be the son of one of the greatest to ever do it, that’s no easy thing. Athletes from many other sports have tried and failed to honor their parent’s legacy in sports.

However, Dale Jr. has always been ready for the moment. Instead of reflecting on that Daytona win in 2001. With all of those emotions and the sadness and the feeling of relief from the racing world to know that everything was going to be okay… let’s go back to a happier moment.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s very first Cup Series win. Texas Motor Speedway, April 2, 2000. Junior takes the checkered flag and there was The Intimidator in victory lane. A proud father pushed his son’s car to the spot, and talked for him in the moment, even thanking his sponsors for Junior.

“That’s crazy, isn’t it?”

Looking back on that moment, that win, what do you think Dale Sr. would have to say after learning his son is joining him on the list of NASCAR Greatest Drivers? I’m sure he would be just as proud and emotional as he was in 2000.