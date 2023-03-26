Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR World React to No Stage Breaks at COTA

Today’s race at COTA is the first race in a long time that hasn’t had a planned stage break. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and so many fans love it! Today’s road course race in Texas was actually a lot of fun. It got strung out, sure. But the leaders put up a competitive and intense race.

Just as this race is getting good and Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick are battling hard for the lead. Things are getting hot in Texas! Dale Earnhardt Jr. noticed something about this race, though.

For the first time in a long time, the race felt long. In a good way. It feels like we are getting a full race that goes through its own natural progression. This race had plenty of cautions, including one with 12 laps to go as the fuel worries weighed heavy on some teams.

I don’t know if it’s the lack of stage breaks but the race feels long, in a good way. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 26, 2023

He wasn’t the only one, either. Fans and others in the NASCAR world were all-in on the new (er, old? I don’t know anymore…) way of doing things. No stage breaks really played a major factor in this race.

It had folks enjoying it for reasons that they hadn’t thought of before. It seems like this is going to be just fine for the fans.

NASCAR Fans Agree With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Of course, there are some out there who miss them, but it seems by and large fans are in agreement with Dale Earnhardt Jr. This is a good thing. At least for road courses. Maybe we’ll have to test this out at short tracks too… At any rate, fans were talking about how refreshing it was.

Fans were actually THANKING NASCAR for once.

Thank you for no stage breaks #Nascar 🙏🏼 — Connor Chase (@ConConTweetin) March 26, 2023

It just felt like a completely different product. The actual race cautions mattered and it made everything that much more dramatic. When Brad Keselowski finally slowed down and stopped on the track with 12 to go, it really changed the entire race.

Other fans were thinking about what could have been at past races if stage breaks had been taken away earlier. If only.

We've missed so much fun because of stage breaks — Brad 🇨🇦 (@FrontRowBrad) March 26, 2023

This race has been so much fun. With the lack of stage breaks, the crews really got to change up strategy and manipulate it throughout the race. There was no guarantee to fuel up and get to the end of the race.

Without stage breaks, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fans agree – road course racing is just better. Now, why couldn’t that apply to other tracks?

It is going to be very interesting if this produces the same kind of racing at the other road courses. Things could be changing for the better in NASCAR, folks.