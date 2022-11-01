LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit.

Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.

“Halloween was fun and there’s no crying in baseball,” Earnhardt wrote on Twitter, including photos from the holiday.

Halloween was fun and there’s no crying in baseball. pic.twitter.com/K5gWYCI0af — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 1, 2022

The outfit received rave reviews on social media — as did the idea of seeing Earnhardt and his family trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

“Lol I couldn’t imagine handing out candy to kids and then Dale Jr and his family just casually walk up to my house,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The data suggests that these are very good costumes,” Petty GMS said.

One individual simply said, “Great costume Dale.”

It’s going to be interesting to see what the Earnhardt family breaks out next year for Halloween. It’s going to be hard to top this year’s costume.

Tom Brady Breaks Out Grim Reaper Costume

Dale Earnhardt Jr. wasn’t the only one to catch plenty of attention on social media for his Halloween costume this year. Tom Brady‘s caught a lot of attention, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and 23-year NFL veteran dressed up as the Grim Reaper. He posted a photo to Twitter as he took his kids trick-or-treating.

Brady seemed to understand the irony behind his costume, even making a joke about it.

“Insert grim reaper joke here … Happy Halloween,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

We’ll go ahead and give both Earnhardt and Brady both passing grades for their Halloween costumes this year. Both received rave reviews on social media and we can’t disagree with popular opinion on this matter.