Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Bubba Wallace Intentionally Wrecking Kyle Larson

Just about everyone in the NASCAR community has an opinion on Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday.

That includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. spoke on the incident during this week’s episode of “The Dale Jr. Download.” Making his comments prior to NASCAR suspending Wallace for this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Earnhardt Jr. assumed that Wallace’s punishment would be on the monetary side.

“I think, if I had to guess, it’s gonna be 100 points, 100 driver points, and $100,000. Could be a little more on the monetary side, because of the speed, of going 150 mph and having that intentional crash,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “… There was also the issue of Bubba getting out of his car and walking down the apron. I think that NASCAR made a rule a year or two ago about walking down the track or walking out of your race car anywhere… Just leaving your car, I don’t know what the rule is.

“The detail that NASCAR has, about what Bubba did with his steering throttle and all those things, will be massively detailed, way more that what we were able to show you on television. So they’ll have a lot of information to be able to make their decision. And I feel like with the information they have, they’ll be confident on what they decide.”

Bubba Wallace Apologizes for Intentionally Dumping Kyle Larson

Wallace’s one-race suspension stems from him dumping Larson on Lap 95 at Las Vegas. Larson made a move in the corner which forced Wallace into the wall, which Wallace did not appreciate. He retaliated by hooking Larson’s right rear, sending both cars crashing into the wall. Wallace’s frustration carried over as the two exited their cars, with Wallace shoving Larson multiple times.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace, driving the No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry in place of injured 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch, issued a public apology Monday.

“I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” Wallace said. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

23XI Racing announced Wednesday that John Hunter Nemechek will fill in for Wallace at Homestead-Miami this weekend. Nemechek drives the No. 4 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. He has 13 wins to his name and last raced in the Cup Series in 2020.