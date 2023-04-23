Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Late Talladega Wrecks Involving JR Motorsports Drivers

When NASCAR takes on Talladega, you can always expect some gigantic wrecks. Dale Earnhardt Jr. knew that as a driver, and he knows it even better now as an owner.

While you may not necessarily think of the cost of said accidents when you’re behind the wheel, Earnhardt certainly sees the dollar signs now. Luckily, he’s almost numb to it now after experiencing it a myriad of times.

That’s what makes his reaction to three of his drivers wrecking each other on Saturday hilarious. Check it out below, where Earnhardt admits to being “Numb to it now” in a response to a gif where two men are shoveling money into a furnace.

I posted that gif about 6 years ago during Daytona. Numb to it now — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 22, 2023

At least Earnhardt’s team has seen much more success than failure since the onset. Nevertheless, seeing thousands, perhaps millions in damage in seconds is never a great feeling, we’re willing to bet.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was a wreck fest. Time will tell if Sunday’s Cup Series event is the same. Thankfully for Dale Earnhardt Jr., he won’t have a dog in the fight.

Blaine Perkins Wrecks, Flips Over Multiple Times During Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway

Meanwhile, arguably the most vicious wreck of the afternoon happened in Stage 2 on Saturday. Blaine Perkins flipped multiple times during the NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. With Perkins coming around, a few other cars were collected in the aftermath, but the focus and concern were on the No. 02 driver.

The second stage was doing along and that’s when the driving turned a little rough. Parker Retzlaff got into a wreck that took Anthony Alfredo out of the race. Getting three and four wide at Talladega is a skill and an art. Some drivers just lose it during these tense moments.

The first wreck included Alfredo and Parker Chase. Alfredo qualified really well in his RTIC No. 78 Chevy. He started the race P6 and even led laps during the first stage. Things just didn’t work out for the driver as his day in the Ag-Pro ended early after the unfortunate incident.

Then just as green flag racing was getting going again, this violent Ag-Pro 300 wreck happened.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

A red flag was called as Perkins and Dexter Stacey were a little slow to get out of their cars. It is amazing that Perkins was able to walk out of his car and get to the officials the way he did. That was one of the most violent wrecks NASCAR has had in recent memory.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.