This year, we are going to have an All-Star race unlike any other at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Dale Earnhardt Jr. has some news. Dale Jr. is a big proponent of iRacing. Growing the sport through virtual racing has been successful and led to some talented drivers being developed in NASCAR.

Since North Wilkesboro is back in 2023, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a surprise. He didn’t say anything, he just posted a video. Sometimes, he is at his best when he is being cryptic. It’s one of the fun things about him being a retired driver. He can do fun things like this.

Watch as Dale Jr.’s No. 3 Sun Drop Late Model drives around North Wilkesboro. It’s almost so real you forget it isn’t.

This is no surprise for anyone who knows Dale Jr. and what he likes. He is a guy that wants local racing to thrive and the history of the sport to live on for as long as possible. Part of that is making sure tracks like this, and Late Model racing, are available for iRacers to use and see.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., CARS Tour Owner

The CARS Tour was recently purchased by a group that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. He’s literally invested in Late Models. Earlier in the month, he took on the Florence Motor Speedway IceBreaker against some talented drivers including Jeb Burton.

Things didn’t go Junior’s way. He finished somewhere in the middle of the pack and couldn’t get enough speed to win the race. Still, Earnhardt Jr. is going to be advocating for CARS and all Late Model racing.

Throughout his career, iRacing has been a passion of his. If NASCAR wants to stay relevant, it needs to do things that new generations can get into.

We have seen it with William Byron. We are seeing it with Rajah Caruth and others. Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows the value of virtual racing. Now, one of the sports most legendary venues is going to be available for others to enjoy around the world.