Dale Earnhardt Jr. Surprises NASCAR Superfan With Ride Around Charlotte Motor Speedway

No other professional sports league gives back to fans quite like NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Xfinity surprised one lucky fan. What was supposed to just be a pit crew experience and a short ridealong turned into the moment of a lifetime for Bridgett.

While the Hellman’s No. 88 was out there, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was not supposed to be the one driving. At least as far as this fan knew, that is. She knew that she was going to get an awesome day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but before it was all over it got a lot better.

Xfinity has invested a ton into NASCAR. It is a sport that allows access like no other for fans. When the big reveal is shown at the end, it’s priceless.

The coolest surprise thanks to Xfinity Rewards and @DaleJr.



Check out https://t.co/T8f5Pci9Rx for your chance at incredible NASCAR experiences and more! See the full story at https://t.co/Cbc9SI8v39 — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 8, 2023

Of course, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the spirit of what makes NASCAR so great. He is a pure fan and lover of all things stock car racing. Giving a fan an experience like this is just part of the job, and it’s a job that he loves to do.

“Appreciate everything [Xfinity] does for NASCAR and its fans. I got to surprise Bridgett as part of the Xfinity Rewards program. Nothing more fun for me than taking someone for a ride on the high banks of Charlotte.”

Dale Jr. is always trying to do the next best thing for the sport.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Always Expanding the Sport

Speaking of Xfinity and the internet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a pretty big advocate of iRacing. NASCAR has invested more and more into virtual simulation racing and it has given some interesting results. Let’s not forget that William Byron, who just won last week’s race in Las Vegas, started on the virtual side of things.

The newest expansion in iRacing is Late Model cars. This is a passion that Earnhardt has always had. Local racing is the lifeblood of the sport. Bringing historic and local tracks to a global audience can help the sport grow, expand an understanding of NASCAR, and more.

Now that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is an owner of the CARS Tour, those Late Model races are going to get a lot of love. They are already working with FloRacing to bring fans local short-track racing from all over the southeast.

Just as he has for the last two decades, Dale Jr. continues to carry the torch of NASCAR into the future.