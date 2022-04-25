Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thanks NASCAR on FOX for Opportunity to Call Such a ‘Great Race’ at Talladega

The racing gods, aka the networks, came in alignment Sunday. And Dale Earnhardt Jr called the NASCAR race at Talladega, where he shared his champion analysis for the Fox viewers.

If you follow NASCAR, you know Earnhardt works for NBC, which doesn’t pick up race coverage until after Father’s Day. But NBC loaned Earnhardt to Fox for a one-time appearance in the booth. We’ll tell you which sport to thank for the Earnhardt experience. But first, let’s go to Twitter.

This is how Dale Earnhardt Jr described his NASCAR experience at Talladega.

“Damn I had fun today! Thank you NASCAR ON FOX family for being so great to work with. Appreciate my NASCAR on NBC family for allowing me to have this experience. Great race TALLADEGA. Big crowd.”

Thank USFL For Dale Earnhardt Jr Calling NASCAR from Talladega

So here’s how Earnhardt got to switch networks for the weekend. Fox has the rights to NASCAR races through mid-June, then NBC takes over for the final half of the season. However, both networks have worked together this year on the USFL. That’s a new spring pro football venture. Sports Business Journal reported that both networks now are promoting the entire NASCAR season. And if NBC would like a swap — call it an announcer to be named later — in the season, Fox will oblige.

And why was Dale Earnhardt Jr, who retired in 2017 from pro racing, so important to a NASCAR telecast from Talladega? He won at the superspeedway six times. The only driver to win at the revered Alabama race track was Dale Earnhardt Sr. He had 10 victories. That kind of Talladega DNA can’t be replicated.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., pictured here at Talladega in 2017, joined Fox for Sunday’s NASCAR broadcast. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Mike Joy was in the booth with Dale Jr. And he publicly thanked the former driver for teaming up with Fox, at least for a day.

“Thank you for joining us,” Joy wrote. “Great insights, good fun!”

No Surprise: Fans Loved Dale Jr in Fox Race Booth

So many fans appreciated Earnhardt’s commentary. The legendary driver offered his expertise with a dash of humor. He broke down what he was observing in an easy-to-understand way.

One fan wrote: “I totally enjoyed seeing you on the Fox broadcast today. Your knowledge of the sport from a drivers prospective is like no one else. There’s very few people that can explain things like you do. And it’s also your love for this wonderful sport that makes me a proud fan of NASCAR.”

Another fan wrote: “Best commentated race all year!!! You and Clint Bowyer together is all that I could have dreamed it would have been! THANK YOU to all parties involved in making this happen! Can we do it again, like ALL SEASON?!?”

Ross Chastain, the eighth-generation water melon farmer, won Talladega. It was his second Cup win of the season and of his career. He drives for Trackhouse Racing, which is only in its second Cup season.