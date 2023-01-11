Fresh off the news Dale Earnhardt Jr. bought the CARS Tour, he’s already picking which Xfinity Series races he’s going to be in this year. The NASCAR Hall of Famer is a big fan of the more classic tracks. He’ll even have a special paint scheme for the race.

When Bristol comes around, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be suiting up again. We don’t get a chance to see him race a lot. Don’t expect to see it a ton this season either. Dale Jr. will be at Bristol and it might be the only NASCAR race he runs in 2023.

You know that he’s more than excited for the chance to race again.

NASCAR is in a period of change and growth. If Dale Earnhardt Jr. is around, then he’s going to be one of the biggest names trying to preserve the history of the sport while allowing it to grow. He was a pioneer on iRacing and continues to support the short tracks that make stock car racing great.

Bristol is the perfect venue for Junior to race in this upcoming season. He should have a special Hellman’s design set up for that race that fans can look forward to.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Part of New CARS Tour Ownership Team

Like I said, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is all about preserving the history of the sport. Nothing has been more important to NASCAR and stock car racing in America than late-model racing on short tracks. Now, the CARS Tour is in great hands.

Dale Jr. teamed up with Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks to buy the late-model racing series. Racing on asphalt short tracks in North and South Carolina, as well as, Virginia, the series is the lifeblood of stock car racing.

Alumni of the CARS Tour include dozens of NASCAR national series drivers. Guys like Bubba Wallace, Matt Kenseth, Dale Jr., and more have driven in this series at some point or another.

While the NASCAR executives work on new ways to grow the sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to make sure the old ways don’t disappear. Nothing is better for the sport than small, local racing circuits.

It will be very exciting to see how the CARS Tour looks in years to come.