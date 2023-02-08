Dale Earnhardt Jr. Weighs In on Kevin Harvick Joining the FOX NASCAR Broadcast Booth

Kevin Harvick already has his next move lined up after announcing last month that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will be his last.

Ahead of Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Harvick revealed he will join the FOX NASCAR booth in 2024.

“I’m gonna be sitting up in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer and I’m looking forward to that,” Harvick said.

Having made the transition to announcing following his retirement in 2017, Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows what lies ahead for Harvick. The now NBC Sports announcer believes Harvick will be great in the booth and a valuable asset to FOX.

“[Harvick] is also going into the FOX booth, I think that’s a great move,” Earnhardt Jr. recently said on ‘The Dale Jr. Download,’ via Awful Announcing. “I think he’s a good analyst, and I think he’ll balance that booth out. They need someone else in there. They have a variety of people that they put in throughout the year. Some great. But I think that having a consistent week-in and week-out team will be great for them going forward.

“So I’m excited about that. And Kevin has driven this new car. Right, so he’s going to bring a ton of great analysis about exactly what this car feels like for the drivers. And so that’s critical for the booth.”

Before he enters a full-time role next season, Harvick will first get his feet wet during select races in 2023. He’ll be on the call for four Xfinity and three Craftsman Truck Series races.

Kevin Harvick Wrapping Up Hall of Fame Career

One of the best drivers of his generation, Harvick is 10th on the all-time Cup Series wins list with 60. In each season from 2010-2021, Harvick finished in the top-10 of the end of season standings. In 2014, his inaugural season driving the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas racing, Harvick took home his first and only Cup Series championship. Harvick, 47, is coming off a season in which he won two races and finished 15th in the points standings.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the race track, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” Harvick said, via NASCAR.com. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car? I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”