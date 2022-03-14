Dale Earnhardt Jr. Quotes: The NASCAR Legend’s Best Advice on Speed and Life

There are not many folks who have made as big of an impact on their sport as Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made for the sport of NASCAR. Earnhardt Jr. accomplished so much both on the track and off the track. However, he’s 47-years-old now. This means that the man behind the wheel of the No. 8 car has learned a lot not just about racing over years. But also life in general. Over the years, Earnhardt Jr. has dropped so many important nuggets about life and racing. Here are just a few of the best quotes from NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Quotes

“The winner ain’t the one with the fastest car. It’s the one who refuses to lose.”

There is more to winning than just having the fastest car. Think of Austin Cindric at the Daytona 500 this year. He may not have had the fastest car that day in Daytona, but he was not going to be denied that victory. Even as the gigantic underdog that he was. Sometimes, it’s not about the car. It’s about the driver. Earnhardt Jr. emphasizes that here.

“Winning isn’t everything to me, but it’s a close second. Losing isn’t something that I can just brush off and fake a smile to hide my frustration. It’s that will and determination that I hope will get me where I want to go.”

It’s not all about winning. For so many special athletes, they hate losing more than they love winning. Nick Saban is wired this way. Talk to any ball coach and they’ll tell you the same. They remember their losses more than their victories. Special competitors hate that feeling. However, some utilize that frustration to succeed. Like Earnhardt Jr., he channeled it. He used it for good.

Revisit Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Hall Of Fame Induction

“The only way to be productive is to be positive.”

Productivity is an interesting thing, isn’t it? It seems like it should be straightforward in its definition. However, as Jr. points out. That is not always the case. Productivity is not that cut-and-dry. For Earnhardt Jr., it starts with your attitude. If your attitude is not in the right spot, you cannot be productive. A negative attitude prevents productivity. If you do not believe you can do something, then you will not try and do that thing. Earnhardt Jr. aims to inspire. We only control so much about our destiny, but one thing we do control is our attitude.

“That’s life. You’ve got to deal with it, good and bad. We’ll be all right. I mean, if we make the chase, we make it. If we don’t, we don’t.”

You deal with the hand that you’re dealt. Earnhardt Jr. has a positive perspective. Still. He wants to compete at the highest level, but there is more to life than just making the chase. He has always understood that perspective. To appreciate the good, you have to experience the bad. The only constant in life is that there will be good times and there will be bad times.

“I’ve already done enough to have earned ‘good driver,’ so if I can be known as a great person and a good driver, that’s better than only being a great driver.”

Perhaps the most important quotes from Jr. It’s more than NASCAR. Like Colin Cowherd once said, “Love your life, like your sports.” It’s that same idea. Jr. was not going to be a NASCAR driver forever. Everyone has to move on at some point. “Father Time” is undefeated. However, what would carry over was what kind of person he was. How many people could he positively impact? Being known as a great athlete is one thing, but athletes are more than what they do. Earnhardt Jr. wanted to remind folks what really matters in the end and that is simply being a great person.

We hope you enjoyed revisiting just a few of the iconic quotes from NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.