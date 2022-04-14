Danica Patrick Reveals Photos From 40th Birthday Bash Full of Yachts, Tequila Shots and More

Danica Patrick raced into her 40th birthday and embraced the new decade in style. She celebrated with a girl’s trip on a yacht and lots of side jaunts to gorgeous beaches.

As to be expected, there were lots of celebratory shots and other playful party silliness. And Danica Patrick, the NASCAR TV analyst and retired racer, documented all parts of her multi-day birthday party. Throughout this week, she’s posted photo galleries on her Instagram page, sharing her good times with her 819,000 followers.

On Wednesday night, she wrote: “Wrapping up the photo journey from paradise where the view is second to the beauty of these women.” Then there were hashtags #whatwillwedofor50?! #morehumanpyramids #isthateverclear

There were two photos of Danica and her girls stacking into human pyramids. And in one shot, she’s wearing an orange dress and showing off a chocolate birthday cake. There was only one photo of the women draining tequila shots. They mostly were out at the beach doing beachy things.

Birthday Yacht Cruise Featured Lots of Danica Patrick Birthday Swag

On Tuesday, Patrick posted “daytime action shots. Prestige worldwide!” Patrick and her friends also brought lots of birthday swag. In the first photo, Danica and her friends wore swimsuit coverups that said “welcome aboard Danica’s Forty.” In another photo, Patrick wore a black bikini as she unfurled a beach towel that read: “Danica’s 40th. Like a fine wine she gets better with time.”

And there were more snaps of shots. In one, the shots look like mini margaritas. In another, the ladies were using a shot ski.

Ladies Dressed All in Red for One Fierce Party

On Monday, Danica Patrick posted her first birthday photo gallery. And these snaps were of a fancier party with an all-red theme.

She wrote: “40th birthday RED party to kick off the trip with so many important women in my life. God I have amazing family and friends! I was a little off the grid last week….. But here come some reasons why. And many I can’t show.”

In the first photo, she’s stretched out on a bar. Patrick’s birthday outfit was a sparkly red jumpsuit. And she also wore a bright crimson wig.

Patrick made some life choices in the days leading up to her 40th. She and her boyfriend, Carter Comstock, ended their year-long relationship.

She told People: “Of course, my love life is not the pinnacle of all the things. But on the other hand, [being single] gives me an opportunity to create a deeper relationship with myself. Wherever there is a lack, there is an abundance of something else.”

And she has an abundance of love from her girlfriends. Danica Patrick turned 40 on March 25, but waited to celebrate a few days later. She wasn’t that stressed about flipping to a new decade.

“I think with all the scientific advancements they’re making in the field of anti-aging and longevity, I might be able to catch the edge of living to like 120 — if I do it right,” Patrick said. “And if I get all the Resveratrol in the world.”