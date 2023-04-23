Daniel Hemric went from leading the pack to being evaluated by medical staff after being on the wrong end of a huge wreck at Talladega. Hemric was the race leader with three laps to go, when he got spun out in dramatic fashion.

Hemric tried blocking the No. 2 car driven by Sheldon Creed, and ran out of space. He proceeded to spin towards the inside of the track before his momentum carried him back into the race pack. He was hit a few more times before slamming into the wall, taking out a massive part of the field and ending up flipped over completely.

The Big One at Talladega Superspeedway! Daniel Hemric is out of his car. https://t.co/jlh39dD4JU pic.twitter.com/qFfFgBBesl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

Daniel Hemric falls to huge wreck at Talladega

Fans and drivers always come to expect “The Big One” at Talladega, but Saturday’s wreck brought an extra level of drama to the occasion. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway saw Hemric jump out to a huge lead coming down the stretch, and he appeared to be in the driver’s seat, so to speak.

Unfortunately, the lead was big enough that the rest of the field was able to catch him. Once close-quarters racing resumed, Hemric misjudged his blocking move and ended up done for the day.

After the dust had settled and the race was paused with a red flag, all drivers involved were released from medical care. Hemric ended up flipped over, but was able to walk away himself from the wreck.

Creed finished the race in second place — luckily unscathed by the massive wreck he helped start. However, the big winner on the day was Jeb Burton who took the checkered flag. The victory was Burton’s second career series win, with both coming at Talladega.