Daniel Suárez, 23XI Racing Highlight NASCAR Drive For Diversity Awards

Just as the 2023 NASCAR season is about to start the Drive for Diversity Awards have been announced with some familiar names. Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing lead the way for the Cup Series with recognitions of their own.

Ten awards were given out in total. NASCAR has been hosting these awards for 15 years now. Many drivers have come up through these ranks and gone on to star at the highest levels of the sport.

“We continue to make significant progress in increasing diversity and inclusion across our sport, a collective effort made possible thanks to those receiving awards today,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in a press release. “Their contributions are helping drive our sport forward, and these awards celebrate the passion and commitment of leaders who are bolstering our efforts to build a more inclusive NASCAR culture.”

The National Series Driver Award was given to none other than Daniel Suárez. The driver became the first Mexican to win a race in the Cup Series last season. His win at Sonoma is just a small part of the impact that Suárez has left on the sport and continues to leave.

While there are a lot of deserving groups, 23XI Racing got the Drive for Diversity team award.

“The team was established in part with the goal of helping to create a more diverse fan base and workforce that better represents the makeup of the communities in which they live and race,” NASCAR said of the award. Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan – they all help make it work.

Not to mention the SPEED Institute as well as the other educational opportunities they have. Truly, it is a team effort.

Drive For Diversity Awards Show the Future

As we look at the other awards, it gives us a great look into the future of the sport. There are awards for Outstanding Intern, Crew Member Award, and more. However, the Developmental Series Driver Award is a great glimpse into the future on the track.

While there were so many deserving drivers, one was above the rest. The 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion, Nick Sanchez takes the developmental award. When he was with Rev Racing he battled with teammate Rajah Caruth and others. He proved he was the best by the end of the season.

Nick Sanchez is moving up to the National Series now with a Truck Series ride. When he isn’t on the track, Sanchez works with the De Moya Foundation. His work is to help bring new fans to NASCAR and the sport of stock car racing.

Congratulations to all of the award winners.