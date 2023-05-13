Daniel Suárez thinks his teammate Ross Chastain ‘did the right thing’ punching Noah Gragson

Those Trackhouse Racing guys stick together. To no one’s surprise, Daniel Suárez fully supports his teammate’s action last week. That “no-push policy” is taken very seriously over at Trackhouse. Even if Ross Chastain didn’t want to fight, he finished it off with some NASCAR style.

Of course, Daniel Suárez has been in a similar situation before. Drivers usually don’t go out looking for fights. Especially the ones that do the wrecking on the track. For Suárez, there are a few takeaways that he had from last Sunday’s exciting event.

Suárez doesn’t want to see NASCAR let guys go at one another like hockey. His solution? He thinks you gotta let drivers who choose to fight go at it for 10 or 15 seconds and then break it up. His reasoning is that it lets those involved get their emotions out.

As usual, the Mexican driver was smiling and having fun during the short media interview.

“In my mind, what I saw, Noah wanted to fight and Ross did not want to fight,” Suárez said, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “When Ross realized there was going to be a fight he said ‘Okay either I’m going to get hit or I’m going to hit.’ So he hit him which, I think he did the right thing.”

Daniel Suarez said nothing good comes from fighting except for commercials, but his teammate Ross Chastain did the right thing last week. pic.twitter.com/1cASduSype — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 13, 2023

Now this should be the last time this fight comes up this NASCAR season. That is until we head back to Kansas later this season, I guess. A lot of times, drivers are asked to review the week before during a race weekend, because there isn’t much media availability for every driver on Sundays.

Daniel Suárez is no stranger to confrontation at the race track, though.

Daniel Suárez got into it with Michael McDowell at Phoenix in 2019

Let’s rewind the clock a bit and go back to 2019. This season was an interesting one to say the least. The Cup Series looks so much different now than it did just four short years ago. Daniel Suárez was driving for Haas and had a little bit of an issue during qualifying at Phoenix.

This was back when there were multiple cars on the track during qualifying. Suárez felt that McDowell hindered him on the track and cost him a good starting position. The driver went over to McDowell and wanted to talk.

For whatever reason, McDowell was ready to throw down as Suárez approached. Even with his early jump on, McDowell is the one who ended up on the ground. That was until his crew chief came in and pinned Suárez to the hood of the 34 car.

Between this fight and Ross Chastain’s fight at Kansas there is just one takeaway that NASCAR drivers need to have – don’t f*** with those Trackhouse drivers.

Even if they don’t want to start it, they are going to finish it. When you race for Mr. Worldwide, you have to hold your ground and standup for yourself.