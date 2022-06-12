Daniel Suárez Wins First Career NASCAR Cup Series Race at Toyota Save Mart 350 in Sonoma

NASCAR took a trip to wine country. When the checkered flag waved in Sonoma, Daniel Suárez was the one who walked away with it. The Toyota Save Mart 350 gave us just about everything we could have wanted from it. There was some dominant driving through the first two stages, but when it came to the final leg of the race, it got testy.

🏁: History is made! @Daniel_SuarezG becomes the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race!



🏁: ¡Triunfo histórico! Daniel Suárez se convierte en el primer piloto mexicano en ganar una carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series. pic.twitter.com/wOjtd2ekh1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 12, 2022

A lot of drivers came into the race thinking they could find themselves in Victory Lane. However, for some, those hopes and aspirations went away quickly. Take Bubba Wallace for example who was just getting into the rhythm of things when his Toyota Camry TRD started smoking. He was dripping oil and almost caught fire.

Then there was the other side of things. Kyle Larson was driving like a bat out of hell in the first stage. He won it by more than 11 seconds and didn’t worry about much of anything most of the race. He followed it up with a second-place finish in the second stage as Joey Logano edged him out.

Larson would find bad luck as well, though. With 30-some-odd laps to go, he had a wheel come off right out of a pit stop. Suspensions will be coming to the No. 5 team for that.

But, this race was for a long time in Stage 3, Daniel Suárez’s to lose. The Trackhouse Racing driver gave it his best run. He had been knocking on the door of victory for a long time in the Cup Series and he finally burst through that door and to the other side. He is the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race.

The Amigos were going wild!

Daniel Suarez Is Sonoma Sipping in Wine Country

The best part about the Sonoma race, the winner gets to sip some of that sweet Sonoma wine. You can’t beat getting some vino from wine country itself. For a sport that started out with bootleggers and a fair share of hillbillies and country folk over the years, it’s a bit funny having NASCAR in such a setting.

However, Daniel Suarez took in all the beauty that Sonoma had to offer. The driving from Suarez was just great. He kept his composure and as he was getting to the end of the race, he was playing with Chris Buescher. The No. 17 would get close, then fade back. It was a game of cat and mouse in a way.

The race came down to these two drivers. That Trackhouse Chevy against the Mustang from RFK. Just neck and neck racing on the road course, it was something to see as they put 5 seconds or more between themselves and the chase pack.

In the end, Daniel Suarez came away with this one. It was a huge win and should make the folks hoping for a “win and you’re in” postseason very nervous. Trackhouse Racing CONTINUES to be the story of the season. Three wins, and nine top-5 finishes on the season. Amazing.