Country music star Darius Rucker will rev up the fans with a pre-race concert before NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The race is scheduled for Circuit of the Americas outside Austin, Texas. COTA is built for Formula One, but this is the third straight year it’ll host a major NASCAR race. It’ll also mark the first time this season that drivers will maneuver a road course.

Mark your calendars — the race is March 26. The CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity Series races are March 25.

Darius Rucker will finish his hour-long set about 15 minutes before the NASCAR drivers introduction. So he’ll definitely be getting fans in the mood for some early spring racing fun.

“I’ve been a fan of NASCAR for a long time, and it’s always such a blast performing for race fans,” Rucker said in a statement to the media. “We can’t wait to get out to COTA and play some music together before the race!”

Rucker also performed at the Daytona 500 back in February, 2020.

Meanwhile, Austin is known for its live music. And with these races coming to town each year, COTA officials have pulled in some big entertainment talent. Green Day and Ed Sheeran headlined last October’s F1 race concerts. Country group Midland starred at last year’s NASCAR’s pre-race concert. The group also had geography on their side. They’re based in nearby Dripping Springs.

Ross Chastain Is Defending Champion of NASCAR Race at COTA

Ross Chastain won last year’s event. It was the first victory for the Trackhouse Racing driver. So it marked the first time that Chastain got to smash a watermelon to celebrate a win. It’s a nod to the family business back in Florida. He finished his banner season by finishing second in the point standings.

Meanwhile, let’s get back to Darius Rucker, who is a sports super fan. His passion is football, whether it’s cheering on life-time favorite Miami Dolphins of his South Carolina Gamecocks. Rucker already is committed to do another sports event this year. (We’re sure there will be more, especially if the Gamecocks win a title).

In October, he’ll top the lineup for the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event. It’s set for Oct. 13 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park. The group Halfway to Hazard also will join Rucker. Organizers want this to be a huge event for one big Kentucky football game of the season. This year, it’s ahead of Kentucky-Missouri.

Meanwhile, we’re betting that Darius Rucker will be watching (or maybe attending) the Miami-Buffalo wildcard playoff game this Sunday. The Dolphins kicked a 50-yard field goal late in their game against the Jets last Sunday qualify for the final playoff spot. It’s the first time Miami made it to the post season since 2016. So no doubt, Rucker will be enjoying the moment.